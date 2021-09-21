Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 14,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 99,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 565,677 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,828,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after acquiring an additional 318,851 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

