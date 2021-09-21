Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.81. Approximately 11,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 569,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

