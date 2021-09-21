GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. GP Strategies also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barrington Research cut shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,732. The company has a market capitalization of $363.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Corp. provides training, e-Learning solutions, management consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following Geographic Segments: North America, EMEA and Emerging Markets (Latin America and Asia Pacific countries). It provides Workforce Transformation Services into three primary solution sets: Organizational Performance Solutions (OPS), Technical Performance Solutions (TPS) and Automotive Performance Solutions (APS).

