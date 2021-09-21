GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $15,278.18 and $41.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00174270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00108103 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.38 or 0.06717147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,724.68 or 0.99279884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00758772 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,333,270 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars.

