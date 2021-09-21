Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB opened at $30.89 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.