Greenleaf Trust Acquires 260 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 114.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $95.42 on Tuesday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.88.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.