Greenleaf Trust Acquires 457 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

