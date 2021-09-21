Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $41,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.89.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Summit Insights upgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

