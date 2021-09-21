Greenleaf Trust Has $321,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

