Greenleaf Trust Has $388,000 Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PLDT were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,706,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 2,817.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

PHI opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $992.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

PLDT Profile

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

