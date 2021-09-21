Greenleaf Trust Sells 144 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,114.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.36.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

