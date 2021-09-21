Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report sales of $50.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.20 million and the lowest is $50.80 million. Grid Dynamics reported sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $189.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

GDYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.24. 1,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,994. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.05 and a beta of 0.91. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

