Grumpy.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4,935.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00124200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012778 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00044009 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.