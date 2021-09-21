Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $18,798.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $18,798.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00359065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,606,274 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.