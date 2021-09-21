H2O Innovation (HEO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The stock has a market cap of C$209.13 million and a P/E ratio of 56.09.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

