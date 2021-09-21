HAPI Price Down 11.6% Over Last Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $40.01 or 0.00094487 BTC on exchanges. HAPI has a market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00053021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00126870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044342 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI (CRYPTO:HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 421,929 coins and its circulating supply is 400,168 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

