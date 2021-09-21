Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 652 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

