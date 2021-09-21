Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,355.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3,345.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

