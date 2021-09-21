Harfst & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $857.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $902.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.