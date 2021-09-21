Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $400.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.34 and its 200 day moving average is $389.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.