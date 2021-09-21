Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

NYSE ECL opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.