Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 345 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,177 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $250.80 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.65 and a 200 day moving average of $285.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $397.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

