Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 0.1%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

HRGLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 price target on Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

