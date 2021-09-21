Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $892.84 million, a P/E ratio of -876.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $896,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,295 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 244.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,785 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

