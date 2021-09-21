Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,482,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,532,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,177,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

