Head-To-Head Comparison: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sphere 3D and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -166.97% N/A -59.20% CompuMed 11.11% 27.58% 16.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and CompuMed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $4.85 million 26.82 -$5.78 million N/A N/A CompuMed $5.27 million 2.89 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sphere 3D and CompuMed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CompuMed beats Sphere 3D on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.