Head to Head Comparison: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.15 $5.05 million $0.13 22.69 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.50 $214.45 million $1.85 11.69

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 9.43% 6.41% 0.38% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.82%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

