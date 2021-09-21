Head-To-Head Contrast: Atotech (NYSE:ATC) vs. GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE)

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) and GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Atotech alerts:

This table compares Atotech and GlyEco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.59% -1.20% -0.24% GlyEco N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Atotech and GlyEco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion 3.77 -$289.40 million ($4.64) -5.15 GlyEco $6.46 million 0.00 -$5.31 million N/A N/A

GlyEco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of Atotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of GlyEco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atotech and GlyEco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 7 3 0 2.18 GlyEco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Atotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than GlyEco.

Summary

Atotech beats GlyEco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

About GlyEco

GlyEco, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of coolants, additives and related performance fluids. Its products and services include additives, ethylene glycol and antifreeze. The company was founded by Janet Carnell Lorenz, John Darc Lorenz, II and Todd L. Smith on October 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.