Head to Head Survey: Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) versus Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Physicians Realty Trust 15.47% 2.53% 1.58% Acadia Realty Trust -4.10% -0.52% -0.26%

86.6% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Physicians Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Physicians Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.68%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given Physicians Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Physicians Realty Trust is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Physicians Realty Trust and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Physicians Realty Trust $437.51 million 9.07 $66.12 million $1.05 17.38 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 6.95 -$8.76 million $1.02 19.70

Physicians Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Acadia Realty Trust. Physicians Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Physicians Realty Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Physicians Realty Trust pays out 87.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Physicians Realty Trust beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. The company was founded by John W. Sweet, Jr. on April 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

