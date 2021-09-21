Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 76,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

