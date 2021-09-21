Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,404 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

