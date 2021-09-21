Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.65. 102,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,530. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09.

