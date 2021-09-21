Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,200 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. The Buckle comprises 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,744. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

In other The Buckle news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of The Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,093 shares of company stock worth $3,236,815. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

