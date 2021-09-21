Heritage Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,043 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,942. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.55%.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

