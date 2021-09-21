HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Volume Tops $31,010.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and $31,010.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00127178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043830 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

