Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 19.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,433 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heska by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heska by 618.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $248.67 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.90 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,308.79 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,105,190. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

