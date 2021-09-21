HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,205 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after acquiring an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,015,000 after acquiring an additional 663,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

