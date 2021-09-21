HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 663 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $183.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $116.07 and a 12-month high of $195.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

