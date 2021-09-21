HighTower Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryder System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System stock opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of analysts have commented on R shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

