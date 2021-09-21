HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

