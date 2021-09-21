Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hill International were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIL. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Hill International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,892,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 439,867 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIL opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. Hill International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc engages in the provision of project management, construction management, and other consulting services building, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets. It offers fee-based project and construction management services to its clients, leveraging its construction expertise to identify potential trouble, difficulties, and sources of delay on a construction project before they develop into costly problems.

