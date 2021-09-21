Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,700 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.98. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

