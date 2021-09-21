Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. 6,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

In other news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 7.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

