Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

SNDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 6.18. Sundial Growers Inc. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sundial Growers Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.