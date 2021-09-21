Hilton Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.92 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day moving average is $164.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

