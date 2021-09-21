Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 98.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $412.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

