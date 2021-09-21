Holowesko Partners Ltd. Purchases 15,000 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 475,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 10.3% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $40,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX opened at $83.97 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

