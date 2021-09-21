Holowesko Partners Ltd. Sells 4,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.4% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.