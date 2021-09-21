HTMLCOIN Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,884.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $7,884.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000126 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

