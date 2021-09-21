Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

