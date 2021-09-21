Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HGTXU remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,923. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.